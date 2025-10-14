The VIN is a 17-character alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies a vehicle and matches it to detailed specifications. In Australia, a VIN alone does not provide meaningful detail — especially given the wide range of imported vehicles, inconsistent manufacturer formats, and the lack of a national standard.

To accurately identify a vehicle’s full build specification, the VIN must be matched against a verified reference database. This is the only reliable way to confirm key configuration details such as drivetrain, engine type, transmission, and factory-installed options, all of which are often missed by Rego lookups or partial VIN use.

Without this level of detail, parts suppliers risk making incorrect assumptions — especially where multiple variants of a model share the same body style or engine family but differ in critical fitment details.