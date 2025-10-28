Despite all the macro trends that have impacted consumer behavior — electrification, affordability, inventory and loyalty — the balance between used and new vehicle registrations has remained remarkably consistent.

Over the past 26 quarters, from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2025, used vehicles have consistently accounted for an average of 76% of total registrations, compared to 24% for new.

While a few quarters saw slight fluctuations, most quarters had this split, underscoring the underestimated importance of the used car market. To put these percentages into perspective, the quarterly average for new registrations in this time span was 3.05 million, compared with a staggering 9.5 million used registrations.