S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Industry Themes
Industry Themes
30 October 2025
Over the past three years, LGBT+ consumers have registered more than 1.5M new vehicles—a modest but steadily growing figure that signals a meaningful shift in market dynamics.
As cultural and consumer landscapes evolve, understanding unique consumer market segments is vital for industries seeking to remain competitive and relevant.
One such influential group reshaping the automotive sector is the LGBT+ community: a dynamic demographic with rising economic power and distinct consumer behaviors.
Over the past three years, LGBT+ consumers have registered more than 1.5 million new vehicles—a modest yet steadily growing figure that signals a meaningful shift in market dynamics. The data is collected through self-identification.
Consistent with industry patterns, New York and Los Angeles lead LGBT+ new vehicle registrations, collectively accounting for 10% of all purchases. However, the next tier of LGBT+ automotive markets diverges from traditional expectations.
Cities like Philadelphia and Detroit—typically ranked 7th and 9th in overall industry volume—emerge as the 3rd and 4th largest LGBT+ consumer automotive markets, respectively.
Notably, several midsized cities, such as Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and St. Louis —often considered smaller Designated Market Areas (DMAs)—show disproportionately high LGBT+ consumer market shares. In these areas, LGBT+ consumers account for 8% to 10% of new vehicle registrations, well above the 4.3% national average.
This divergence highlights often-overlooked growth opportunities in LGBT+ consumer markets that don’t always follow mainstream industry trends. Automotive brands and dealerships that identify and respond to these patterns could unlock new avenues for engagement, loyalty and long-term growth.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders. Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
LGBT+ consumers generally follow broader industry preferences in vehicle types, with some notable distinctions. Gasoline-powered vehicles remain dominant, but interest in hybrids is rising.
Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market share among LGBT+ buyers has more than doubled—from 6% in 2022 to 14% year-to-date through July 2025—closely mirroring industry-wide growth. However, battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption lags slightly at 6%, below the 9% industry average.
In terms of vehicle segments, LGBT+ consumer preferences align with the broader market, with compact utility, upper midsize utility, subcompact plus utility and full-size half-ton pickups leading. These four segments account for 56% of LGBT+ new vehicle sales, and each holds a higher market share among LGBT+ consumers than in the general market.
Compact utility vehicles are the top choice, representing nearly one in four new vehicle registrations among LGBT+ buyers—three percentage points above the industry average. Lower midsize utility vehicles also hold a slightly higher share among LGBT+ consumers (4.1%) compared to the industry (3.6%).
With a wide array of options available, LGBT+ consumers tend to prioritize vehicles that offer practicality, style and versatility—often more so than the general population.
At first glance, LGBT+ automotive trends may appear to mirror the broader industry. But a closer look reveals unique preferences and geographic concentrations that set this market apart. LGBT+ consumers often value inclusivity and authenticity, rewarding brands that reflect their values with long-term loyalty and advocacy.
For automotive brands, authentically engaging with the LGBT+ consumer market is more than a gesture of inclusion—it’s a strategic business imperative. Those who lead with awareness, representation and genuine connection stand to gain not only market share but also a stronger, more resilient brand reputation.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders.
Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.