As cultural and consumer landscapes evolve, understanding unique consumer market segments is vital for industries seeking to remain competitive and relevant.

One such influential group reshaping the automotive sector is the LGBT+ community: a dynamic demographic with rising economic power and distinct consumer behaviors.

Over the past three years, LGBT+ consumers have registered more than 1.5 million new vehicles—a modest yet steadily growing figure that signals a meaningful shift in market dynamics. The data is collected through self-identification.