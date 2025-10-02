S&P Global Offerings
02 October 2025
Understand how mainland Chinese automakers are teaming up with tech giants like Huawei to redefine the electric vehicle landscape and the future of mobility.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Mainland China’s state-run automakers are partnering with Huawei to secure a foothold in the country’s highly competitive electric vehicle (EV) market. Under the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), a Huawei-backed automotive alliance, mainland Chinese automakers have introduced a diverse range of electric vehicles featuring Huawei’s smart vehicle technologies over the past three years.
These moves offer valuable automotive insights into how mainland China’s legacy automakers are leveraging technology to gain market share in the EV industry.
HIMA is growing, with more partners and models. In late September, SAIC became the fifth automaker to join HIMA Huawei, following BAIC, Chery, JAC and Seres. Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, introduced the Shangjie H5 and the 2026 AITO M7 models at HIMA’s Autumn New Product Launch Event on September 23.
Like other HIMA models, the H5 features Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 4 intelligent driving system and HarmonyOS smart cabin system, the two most appealing Huawei tech features to new car buyers. The H5 will also be showcased along with HIMA’s earlier launches at selected Huawei stores across mainland China.
HIMA is Huawei’s key platform to scale its smart EV business and connect directly with car buyers. The alliance now offers 10 electric models across five brands: AITO, Luxeed, Maextro, Shangjie and Stelato. Huawei and a mainland Chinese OEM partner to introduce each new brand: for example, AITO with Seres Group, Luxeed with Chery and Maextro with JAC.
Although Huawei doesn’t own these brands, consumers view HIMA Huawei models as “Huawei cars,” since the tech giant is perceived as the driving force behind their development. Models such as the AITO M8 and Stelato S9 are packed with Huawei’s technologies — from LED lighting, AR-HUD and sound systems to electric drive motors, advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent chassis control and smart cabin systems.
Huawei also influences nearly every critical vehicle development step — from design and engineering to manufacturing and marketing — giving it a role far beyond that of a typical tier-one supplier.
While there has been speculation about Huawei launching its own car brand, the company has repeatedly stated that its mission is to empower mainland Chinese automakers with its intelligent EV technology. It has no plan to produce cars itself, allowing it to expand its “circle of friends” through HIMA or other “Huawei Inside” solutions.
AITO’s strong performance demonstrates how Huawei’s technology is reshaping mainland Chinese automakers’ market success. AITO, the most successful Huawei-backed brand, was launched by Huawei and Seres in 2021. Over the past four years, AITO introduced four SUV models — the M5, M7, M8 and M9 — and has sold more than 800,000 units.
In 2024, AITO delivered more than 387,000 vehicles, nearly 87% of HIMA’s total. Its two large SUVs, the M8 and M9, also led mainland China’s premium SUV segment above 400,000 yuan (US$56,200), luring consumers away from German rivals like the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.
In addition to robust sales, Seres’s recent financial reports show substantial profitability gains. The automaker posted a 28.9% gross margin for the first half of 2025, driven by increased deliveries of high-margin models. In 2024, Seres posted a profit for the first time in five years, earning nearly 6 billion yuan, compared to net losses of 2.45 billion yuan in 2023 and 3.83 billion yuan in 2022.
In an intensely competitive industry, these gains reflect the impact of Huawei’s smart car solutions and EV technology. Seres’ success is drawing other mainland Chinese legacy carmakers to Huawei, expanding its influence beyond HIMA. By the end of August, more than 28 models on the mainland Chinese market had adopted Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent vehicle solutions, bringing the number of vehicles fitted with the Qiankun ADS system to more than one million.
Despite AITO’s success, it is still too soon to tell if newer Huawei-backed brands under HIMA or other Huawei Inside partnerships will be able to gain traction in mainland China. Efforts to differentiate HIMA brands by vehicle type and price may limit sales growth of some models. The Stelato S9T, for instance, is a large wagon with shooting-brake styling, while the Maextro S800, from Huawei and JAC, is a luxury sedan starting at -708,000 yuan.
Huawei also faces competition from mainland China’s startup automakers, such as Li Auto, NIO and Xiaomi, which are expanding in the premium segment using in-house ADAS and smart cabin systems.
However, for legacy mainland Chinese automakers, collaborating with Huawei offers a path into smart mobility. State-owned carmakers like Changan and Dongfeng face increasing pressure to restructure to focus on emerging technologies and improve production efficiency. The significant capital needed to develop future-ready EV technology could slow their ability to launch competitive EVs.
Dongfeng recently announced plans to list its EV business, Voyah, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange while delisting Dongfeng Motor. Over the past two years, Voyah has deepened its partnership with Huawei, integrating the company’s smart vehicle technologies into its electric models. The initiative has boosted Voyah’s sales, paving the way for its Hong Kong listing.
Looking beyond mainland China, global automakers including Audi, Nissan and Toyota have also started integrating Huawei’s intelligent vehicle technologies into their China-specific models this year. These partnerships highlight the mainland Chinese auto industry’s shift to smart mobility, a transition that offers substantial opportunities for tech companies like Huawei as well as automakers that act quickly to capitalize on emerging EV technology.
Huawei’s partnerships with mainland Chinese automakers are accelerating the country’s smart EV transition. By supplying advanced technologies, it empowers - legacy =brands, strengthens industry innovation and positions Huawei and its partners for long-term growth in mainland China’s evolving market.
As mainland Chinese automakers team up with tech giants like Huawei to redefine the electric vehicle landscape, understanding these strategic alliances is key to tracking the future of mobility. S&P Global Mobility’s AutoIntelligence suite offers the insights, data, and expert analysis you need to navigate mainland China’s fast-evolving automotive market.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
