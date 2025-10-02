HIMA is growing, with more partners and models. In late September, SAIC became the fifth automaker to join HIMA Huawei, following BAIC, Chery, JAC and Seres. Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, introduced the Shangjie H5 and the 2026 AITO M7 models at HIMA’s Autumn New Product Launch Event on September 23.

Like other HIMA models, the H5 features Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 4 intelligent driving system and HarmonyOS smart cabin system, the two most appealing Huawei tech features to new car buyers. The H5 will also be showcased along with HIMA’s earlier launches at selected Huawei stores across mainland China.

HIMA is Huawei’s key platform to scale its smart EV business and connect directly with car buyers. The alliance now offers 10 electric models across five brands: AITO, Luxeed, Maextro, Shangjie and Stelato. Huawei and a mainland Chinese OEM partner to introduce each new brand: for example, AITO with Seres Group, Luxeed with Chery and Maextro with JAC.

Although Huawei doesn’t own these brands, consumers view HIMA Huawei models as “Huawei cars,” since the tech giant is perceived as the driving force behind their development. Models such as the AITO M8 and Stelato S9 are packed with Huawei’s technologies — from LED lighting, AR-HUD and sound systems to electric drive motors, advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent chassis control and smart cabin systems.

Huawei also influences nearly every critical vehicle development step — from design and engineering to manufacturing and marketing — giving it a role far beyond that of a typical tier-one supplier.

While there has been speculation about Huawei launching its own car brand, the company has repeatedly stated that its mission is to empower mainland Chinese automakers with its intelligent EV technology. It has no plan to produce cars itself, allowing it to expand its “circle of friends” through HIMA or other “Huawei Inside” solutions.