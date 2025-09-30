The implications for automakers are clear. While brands can lose households through powertrain changes, introducing these innovations can also attract new households from competitors, who can then be nurtured into brand loyalists.

This strategy has been pivotal in Tesla's rise, establishing it not only as a champion of brand loyalty but also as a leader in the EV market during the first half of this decade.

Although targeting all households with a new powertrain can be costly, focusing on specific groups that are more open to a different powertrain can lead to more efficient and effective marketing efforts. Moreover, this approach helps identify those households who remain committed to their current powertrain and brand.

The more granular your targeting, the more effective your strategy will be.