30 September 2025
S&P Global Mobility finds that households tend to exhibit greater loyalty to powertrains than to brands themselves. Learn more about the latest loyalty trends.
Every 3.5 years in the United States, an active vehicle-buying household re-enters the market, and approximately half of these buyers opt for a different brand than their previous purchase. Each time they return, they face a growing selection of vehicle options and an expanding variety of powertrains, all vying for their attention.
At the same time, automakers are pressured to innovate with new powertrains and vehicle models to capture market share while striving to retain customers. This prompts a crucial question: are households ready to buy a new powertrain offered by their current brand?
The answer is that households tend to exhibit greater loyalty to powertrains than to brands themselves. In fact, three out of four US households returning to market for a new vehicle choose to stick with the powertrain they currently have in their garage. Among these, more than half opt to purchase from the same brand.
Brands enjoy a favorable retention rate of 56% for households who are loyal to a specific powertrain. However, what about that one household who is seeking a different powertrain?
Three out of five times, households who switch powertrains choose to purchase a vehicle from a different brand. This trend holds true for gas households transitioning to alternative fuel types, as well as for alternative fuel households moving back to gas.
However, the demographics reveal significant differences; while certain demographic groups tend to remain more loyal to their brands though powertrain changes, others are more inclined to switch brands. For instance, between July 2024 and June 2025, the number of Asian households that switched both powertrain and brand exceeded those who remained loyal to their powertrain while changing brands. In contrast, among African American households, only 27% of total defections involved switching both powertrain and brand.
Additionally, the type of brand plays a crucial role — luxury brands tend to struggle more with retaining households during powertrain changes, whereas mainstream brands generally excel in this area, with some brands effectively balancing the needs of those loyal to powertrain and those who are not.
The implications for automakers are clear. While brands can lose households through powertrain changes, introducing these innovations can also attract new households from competitors, who can then be nurtured into brand loyalists.
This strategy has been pivotal in Tesla's rise, establishing it not only as a champion of brand loyalty but also as a leader in the EV market during the first half of this decade.
Although targeting all households with a new powertrain can be costly, focusing on specific groups that are more open to a different powertrain can lead to more efficient and effective marketing efforts. Moreover, this approach helps identify those households who remain committed to their current powertrain and brand.
The more granular your targeting, the more effective your strategy will be.
S&P Global Mobility provides clients with the most accurate and comprehensive industry data and analysis. Our experts have unparalleled expertise in mobility trends and market performance, supporting nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, financial investors, as well as other industry stakeholders.
Contact us today to learn more about our US and North America automotive intelligence.
Note: S&P Global Mobility categorizes the U.S. new vehicle industry into 18 distinct advanced vehicle types based on powertrain, while also providing the flexibility to create custom groupings for specific analyses. For this analysis, the vehicle types have been classified into five main categories: gas (Gasoline, Mild Hybrid Gasoline, Flex), diesel, electric vehicles (EV, Fuel Cell EV), full hybrids, and plug-in hybrids.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.