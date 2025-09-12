New Delhi air quality is among the worst of all global capitals. As the country struggles with pollution, India’s vehicle scrappage policy has come under renewed attention.

Launched in 2021 as the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP), the government policy aims to phase out unfit, polluting vehicles and promote cleaner, safer alternatives, transforming the automotive industry in India.

Although implementation has been uneven—as seen when the Delhi government paused a proposed fuel ban and impounding for end-of-life vehicles—the policy remains central to India’s efforts to reduce emissions, improve road safety and modernize its fleet.

For local mobility stakeholders, understanding how the scrappage framework operates is key to anticipating both challenges and opportunities ahead.