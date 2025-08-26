In July 2025, available new car inventory in the US dropped more than 4% year over year, shedding nearly 115,000 units from July 2024 and standing at 2.6 million units. The last time retail inventory was lower than this was February 2024 (2.55 million).

The decline in new car inventory highlights a noticeable shift in supply-side dynamics, as original equipment manufacturers and dealers navigate changing consumer demand, affordability challenges and evolving tariff impacts to production and costs.

Understanding the underlying trends driving these inventory shifts will be necessary for optimizing sales and marketing strategies to effectively reach in-market shoppers.