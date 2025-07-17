As the automotive industry shifts toward electrification, the need for faster, more convenient electric vehicle charging is clear. Consumers are demanding shorter wait times and a more predictable public charging experience. Automakers are acutely aware of this issue as they develop and market their vehicles.

The latest research from S&P Global Mobility’s E-Mobility Technology Module indicates that charging is one of the three main barriers to broader EV adoption, along with range and cost. However, new EV charging technologies are making it easier and quicker to power up.

While adoption varies across vehicle types and markets, these technologies—from ultrafast charging to battery swapping—are helping to address key barriers and reshaping how consumers interact with EVs.