The Trump administration's decision to halt the NEVI program has raised concerns that it could hinder the nation's progress toward a cleaner transportation future. The suspension not only affects new charger installations but also creates uncertainty for ongoing projects, as states are directed to stop spending allocated funds.

The immediate impact of the two major decisions will be on the expansion pace of EV charging infrastructure in the US. Projects that were being planned, keeping in mind the NEVI program, will most likely be shelved or deferred until the new guidance is announced.

Such steps may even hamper the private investments into this domain owing to lack of support from the government. In the long term, the lack of a widespread national electric vehicle charging network will have a direct impact on the uptake of EVs and the electric vehicle industry overall in the United States.

As per S&P Global Mobility’s EV Charging Infrastructure Forecast released in December 2024, the US EV charging station pool was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 44% between 2024 and 2030 to nearly 2 million stations, including OEM-specific stations. This rapid growth was closely linked to broader automotive industry trends that emphasize electrification and sustainability.

According to Claudio Vittori, Manager, Charging & E-Mobility Components Research at S&P Global Mobility, “The EV charging infrastructure market has been significantly positively impacted by national and regional incentive programs worldwide, including in the US. However, in many cases, the installed charging stations have yet to achieve the utilization rates necessary for long-term financial sustainability.

"Given the current market conditions and the anticipated slowdown in the automotive industry in the coming months, the lack of adequate support for charging infrastructure deployment could significantly affect the deployment roadmap in the country.”