S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
5 May 2025
Brand loyalty across the motorcycle and powersports industry segments remained stable in 2024, an encouraging sign following a drop in loyalty during the pandemic.
Brand loyalty rates across the motorcycle and powersports industry segments remained stable in 2024 and even climbed to 57.2% in February of that year, according to new analysis from S&P Global Mobility. This is the highest loyalty rate for these segments since March 2020 (58.3%). S&P Global Mobility assessed more than 844,000 motorcycle and powersports registrations in the U.S. during the 2024 calendar year and over 256,000 return-to-market events.
The latest findings are an encouraging sign for the segments, following a drop in loyalty during the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P Global Mobility measured a loyalty low of 50.4% in June 2022, down from the highest brand loyalty level of 60.4% in October 2016. Loyalty is a metric closely followed by manufacturers as they seek to increase ridership and continue market share gains.
“In 2024, we witnessed a remarkable resurgence in loyalty within the motorcycle and powersports segments, with metrics reaching their highest levels since before the pandemic,” said Todd Campau, Powersports Product Lead, S&P Global Mobility. “This achievement highlights the resilience and dedication of the leaders in our industry, who have navigated numerous challenges to foster strong connections with their customers.”
*Note: All segments include: Autocycle, Cruiser, Sport, Standard & Touring
*Note: All segments include: Autocycle, Cruiser, Sport, Standard & Touring
Campau added: “As we look ahead, it is essential to recognize the ongoing commitment of these manufacturers, as they all continue to adapt and thrive in the US market.”
This analysis is based on aggregated state registration data and a proprietary loyalty methodology. S&P Global Mobility loyalty analysis is determined when a household that owns a new motorcycle (on or off highway), ATV or Side by Side, returns to market and acquires another new one of the same make or model, in the same category and segment. The newly acquired vehicle may be a replacement or an addition to the household fleet.
S&P Global Mobility has been tracking motorcycle and powersports loyalty for 10 years. Motorcycle and powersports manufacturers and their marketing partners rely on this data and analysis to make informed decisions related to customer purchasing behavior, including conquest, defection and retention.
For more information, please visit this link.
If you’d like to speak directly with an expert on S&P Global Mobility’s suite of products and solutions for the motorcycle industry, please reach out to John Sinski at john.sinski@spglobal.com.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.