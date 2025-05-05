Brand loyalty rates across the motorcycle and powersports industry segments remained stable in 2024 and even climbed to 57.2% in February of that year, according to new analysis from S&P Global Mobility. This is the highest loyalty rate for these segments since March 2020 (58.3%). S&P Global Mobility assessed more than 844,000 motorcycle and powersports registrations in the U.S. during the 2024 calendar year and over 256,000 return-to-market events.

The latest findings are an encouraging sign for the segments, following a drop in loyalty during the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P Global Mobility measured a loyalty low of 50.4% in June 2022, down from the highest brand loyalty level of 60.4% in October 2016. Loyalty is a metric closely followed by manufacturers as they seek to increase ridership and continue market share gains.

“In 2024, we witnessed a remarkable resurgence in loyalty within the motorcycle and powersports segments, with metrics reaching their highest levels since before the pandemic,” said Todd Campau, Powersports Product Lead, S&P Global Mobility. “This achievement highlights the resilience and dedication of the leaders in our industry, who have navigated numerous challenges to foster strong connections with their customers.”