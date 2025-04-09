Since the birth of Mercedes-Benz in the late 19th century and BMW in the early 20th century, both brands have focused on performance on and off the racetrack. BMW quickly carved out a niche with sporty, innovative designs. In 1935, it debuted with the 319, including a roadster with low-slung doors, a folding windshield and a triple-carbureted engine.

A year later, in 1936, the company introduced the 328 roadster, with cutaway doors and three carburetors. In its first race at Nürburgring that year, the 328 reached 95 mph to win. In the late 1930s, another 328 won in the two-liter class at Le Mans.

In the decades that followed, BMW continued to evolve its performance image. After World War II, it introduced the 5 Series, including a model that reached 50 mph in 11 seconds and topped out at 135 mph.

The 3 Series followed in the 1970s, resonating with US consumers and cementing BMW’s reputation for quality and performance. In 1978, BMW unveiled the M1 Supercar, designed by Lamborghini’s Giugiaro and powered by a 24-valve, 3.5 liter six-cylinder engine that generated 277hp and reached 162 mph.

Throughout its history, BMW has emphasized performance and sportiness, defined by acceleration, power, speed and styling.