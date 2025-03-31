S&P Global Offerings
31 March 2025
The stops and starts with electrification in the United States has been an intriguing narrative to watch, and the regional electrification trends represent the reality behind the storylines. With electrified car sales soaring by 32% nationally year-over-year—and states like California, Texas, and Florida leading the charge—the race for EV dominance is heating up. Emerging markets are showcasing remarkable growth potential, with states like Michigan and Alabama experiencing electrification sales growth exceeding 60%. Targeted regional marketing strategies become much more critical than ever to EV advertising. The future of mobility is electric, and the time to seize the opportunity is now.
The shift to electrified vehicles is transforming the automotive landscape, with regional trends revealing some of the most significant changes. According to a recent S&P Global Mobility analysis comparing year-over-year new vehicle registrations from October 2024 to January 2025, electrified vehicle sales—including hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs)—climbed by 32%, accounting for 25% of total new vehicle sales. This growth is evident across all states, signaling widespread momentum toward electrification.
The top 10 states based on new vehicle registrations account for 59% of total registrations and 71% of EV registrations nationally. California, Florida and Texas continue to lead new vehicle registrations across all fuel types, representing 55% of the top 10 state total, with 65% of that figure being EVs. California remains the clear leader, with more than 123,000 EVs registered from October 2024 to January 2025. Florida is a distant second with just over 39,000 EV registrations, and Texas follows with just under 30,000 EV units registered during the same time period.
At the other end of the spectrum, the bottom 10 states account for just 3% of total new vehicle registrations and only 1% of EV registrations. Combined, these 10 states recorded fewer total new registrations (120,000) than California did for EVs alone (123,000) during the same time period. Like the top 10, these states also show notable differences in fuel type adoption, underscoring the wide variation in vehicle trends even within the same regions.
While the most populous states continue to drive vehicle volume, understanding growth potential for electrified vehicles requires knowledge of fuel type migration patterns in all regions.
For example, the top five states for electrification sales growth in our year-over-year review period are Michigan (68%), Alabama (66%), Mississippi (65%), Kentucky (61%) and Colorado (59%). Among these five, Colorado is the only state in the top 10 for total electrification registration volume. They are ninth on that list.
OEMs and dealerships that can identify these electrification trends and quickly turn them into opportunities will be best positioned for success.
Hybrid vehicles continue to power the electrification transition, rising 39% in October 2024–January 2025 and accounting for more than 15% of new vehicle registrations nationally.
Another notable trend is Tesla EV market share dipping below 50%. Tesla continues to perform well in total market share, while hybrid and non-Tesla manufacturers are increasingly driving electrification growth.
This critical shift opens opportunities for all the EV and hybrid models that are new and set to launch in the next three years, leading to a diversified, competitive and growing market.
Identifying growth opportunities in the evolving electrification landscape is essential for automakers and dealers. States with supportive EV policies and incentives for EV adoption, such as California, or investments in charging infrastructure, such as Florida, have seen rising sales.
As the competition catches up with Tesla, non-Tesla EVs and hybrids are well-positioned to capitalize on growing consumer interest. Marketers who can stay on top of these electrification trends, pinpoint regions with strong growth potential, and tailor offers based on fuel type preferences will gain a competitive advantage.
Interested in new model launches? Download our 2025 US Vehicle and Activity Guide.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.