The stops and starts with electrification in the United States has been an intriguing narrative to watch, and the regional electrification trends represent the reality behind the storylines. With electrified car sales soaring by 32% nationally year-over-year—and states like California, Texas, and Florida leading the charge—the race for EV dominance is heating up. Emerging markets are showcasing remarkable growth potential, with states like Michigan and Alabama experiencing electrification sales growth exceeding 60%. Targeted regional marketing strategies become much more critical than ever to EV advertising. The future of mobility is electric, and the time to seize the opportunity is now.

The shift to electrified vehicles is transforming the automotive landscape, with regional trends revealing some of the most significant changes. According to a recent S&P Global Mobility analysis comparing year-over-year new vehicle registrations from October 2024 to January 2025, electrified vehicle sales—including hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs)—climbed by 32%, accounting for 25% of total new vehicle sales. This growth is evident across all states, signaling widespread momentum toward electrification.