Available US vehicle inventory has taken a notable dip for the second straight month, plunging to 2.8 million retail units — a 10% decrease from the 2024 peak of 3.1 million units in November. Despite this decline, inventory is still up 16% compared with the previous year.

As the industry adapts to a shifting inventory landscape, understanding consumer behavior and buying triggers becomes increasingly important. For vehicle marketers, the key to success lies in targeting consumers who are now more budget-conscious and increasingly focused on monthly payments rather than overall vehicle prices.

By honing in on financial options and leveraging personalized marketing tactics, dealerships can meet consumer demands even as inventory fluctuates.