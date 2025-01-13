In the Reinventing the Truck (RTT) 2024 update, S&P Global Mobility and S&P Global Commodity Insights have again brought together automotive and energy experts to identify and address major questions facing the industry.

This 2024 update navigates a trucking industry in flux. Our scenario-based approach carefully balances growing optimism for electric vehicles (EVs) against the backdrop of practical and political challenges.

Trucking plays a crucial role in discussions about energy transition and climate policy. Although medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) over six tons — including buses and motor homes — made up only 4% of global vehicle sales in 2023, they are a major source of on-road CO2 emissions because they travel many miles, have lower fuel efficiency compared to cars and remain in use for longer. In 2024, MHCVs are projected to account for 39% of global road transport liquid fuel demand and 40% of global road-sector CO2 emissions.

These figures highlight the importance to many policymakers around the world of decarbonizing this sector to achieve climate goals. The RTT 2024 report offers a comprehensive long-term trucking industry forecast addressing vital questions about the future of trucking in the key markets of Mainland China, Europe, Japan and the United States.