S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
07 January 2025
As we gear up for NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans on Jan. 24-26, we’re providing this easy 3-step blueprint for dealerships to accelerate their sales cycles.
As we gear up for NADA Show 2025 in New Orleans, automotive dealers face the dual challenges of managing rising inventory levels and preparing for an influx of new model launches.
In this competitive landscape, a seamless, data-informed sales cycle is essential for dealerships looking to attract customers, close deals faster, and optimize profitability.
This is where actionable insights and the right tools come into play. S&P Global Mobility's latest eBook, 3 Steps to Accelerate Your Sales Cycle, provides a blueprint for dealerships looking to navigate these challenges and come out ahead.
The eBook outlines three crucial steps that can transform your sales process — and we're giving you a sneak peek into how these steps can work for your dealership. The solutions will be presented to attendees at NADA Show 2025 - make sure to visit our booth #3735 and sign up for demonstrations.
The foundation of any successful sales strategy begins with understanding the market. By understanding demand, market share, and customer loyalty, dealerships can uncover untapped sales opportunities and create targeted strategies that align with their local market dynamics.
In our eBook, we dive into how dealerships can leverage tools like Market Impact to gain real-time insights into sales trends, pinpoint in-demand vehicles, and capitalize on competitive opportunities. These insights give you the edge you need to stay ahead of the competition.
Once you've identified sales opportunities, the next step is connecting with the right customers. Today, it's not enough to cast a wide net — dealerships must target the right audience at the right time. This means building audience profiles using both first-party data and external market intelligence to identify which customers are most likely to purchase.
With platforms like Polk Auto Direct, dealerships can target more than 1,000 customer segments, ensuring that their marketing efforts are both efficient and effective. The eBook provides actionable advice on how to maximize your marketing ROI.
The final step to accelerating your sales cycle is ensuring that you're closing deals profitably. By offering transparent payment options and optimizing financing across a variety of lenders, dealerships can not only improve the customer experience but also protect their margins.
In our eBook, we explore how tools like mDesking can help dealerships streamline their desking process by providing instant, accurate payment options. This reduces costly errors and ensures you're offering the best deal for both your customer and your dealership's bottom line.
The automotive industry is more competitive than ever, and staying ahead of market trends is essential for success. 3 Steps to Accelerate Your Sales Cycle is packed with insights and tools that can help your dealership identify new opportunities, target the right buyers, and close more profitable deals.
Don't miss out on this essential guide — download the full eBook now and start transforming your sales cycle. You'll gain access to industry-leading solutions like Market Impact, Polk Auto Direct, and mDesking that will help you drive smarter decisions and achieve long-term success.
Want to dive deeper into these strategies? Request a demo with our experts.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.