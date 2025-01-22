Lexus, a leader among non-Tesla brands in the US luxury car market, has experienced a series of successful quarters.

According to S&P Global Mobility's registration data, Lexus has topped all non-Tesla luxury brands in retail registrations for each of the past four quarters for which we have complete registration data (Q4 2023 - Q3 2024). This is the first time in six years Lexus has enjoyed such a prolonged period of success.

Also, prior to this achievement, Lexus had not reached the No. 2 rank in the luxury space since the third quarter of 2021.