The merger is expected to enable increased production of hybrid electric vehicles — driven by Honda's existing hybrid propulsion systems — and battery-electric vehicles by 2030. S&P Global Mobility estimates that Honda-Nissan's total battery-cell requirement could reach 1 billion cells by 2036 from less than 200 million cells in 2024. The data suggests this would translate into a combined battery capacity of about 128 GWh by 2030 and 325 GWh by 2036.

In North America, Nissan stands to benefit from Honda's relatively mature battery supply chains. For example, Honda has partnered with LG Energy Solution to establish a 40 GWh gigafactory in Ohio, set to begin production in 2025. Honda has also formed strategic alliances with recycling firms such as Ascend Elements and Cirba Solutions. In Europe, a new Nissan battery factory in Sunderland, UK, operated by Envision AESC, is also scheduled to start operations this year. It will have a capacity of 12 GWh and produce enough batteries to power 100,000 electric vehicles annually. Nissan also plans to introduce cobalt-free technology to lower the cost of EV batteries by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

In China, Honda brought together its joint venture partners, Dongfeng Motor Group and GAC Motor, to establish HDG (Beijing) Trading Service for sourcing batteries and exploring battery recycling. The three-way joint venture aims to bulk-source batteries from CATL, driving down costs and improving its sourcing strategy. Notably, CATL is building a 50 GWh battery plant in Yichun, China, to supply batteries to HDG (Beijing) Trading Service.

In its home market of Japan, Nissan last year secured a certification from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to develop and mass-produce lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. These batteries will be installed in electric minivehicles from fiscal year 2028.

Honda and Nissan are also advancing solid-state battery technology independently, which could lead to valuable synergies and accelerate the commercialization of this promising technology.