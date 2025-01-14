As the automotive industry enters 2025, one thing is clear: agility is the key to survival in the years and decades to come.

Recent interviews with 42 senior executives across the supply chain, conducted by S&P Global Mobility, uncovered three critical challenges in automotive suppliers' outlook for 2025: supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and regulatory challenges.

However, new technology trends and revenue opportunities are also providing some positive momentum. With electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity, and sustainability driving the future, suppliers will need to recalibrate their strategies to thrive in a dynamic and competitive market.

