S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
15 January 2025
AI automotive trends—as well as innovations in electrification and vehicle autonomy—stole the spotlight at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Read the latest trends.
Excitement and caution were the two major sentiments surrounding automotive technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week in Las Vegas. AI automotive trends—as well as innovations in electrification and vehicle autonomy—stole the spotlight, reimagining mobility and highlighting advancements in both user experience and operational efficiency.
However, economic uncertainty tempered this enthusiasm.
Automakers are focusing right now on improving user experiences through advanced technologies, including personalized software features and interactive AI systems. Honda showcased its 0 Series at the event, which emphasizes innovations in electric vehicles and tailored user experiences. BMW and Hyundai also introduced features such as pillar-to-pillar panoramic displays and holographic windscreens.
As competition for AI-powered vehicles intensifies, industry leaders seek solutions to rising costs and supply chain challenges. Notably, Samsung and Harman flaunted AI vehicle technologies, including Home AI for EV charging management.
However, it was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who captured the most media attention on Day 1. Huang announced the Cosmos AI model for robotics, calling it "the ChatGPT moment for robotics," alongside the Thor chip, designed for Level 4 autonomous driving.
Honda and Sony Honda Mobility unveiled the Afeela 1, featuring an interactive AI voice agent and ambitious plans for 100,000 EV charging stations by 2030. BMW is waving goodbye to buttons as it introduced a customizable Panoramic iDrive system with voice controls for a more personalized driving experience.
Garmin showcased a domain controller that integrates multiple systems into a single module, managing six displays for safety and entertainment, including child detection and driver monitoring. Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis presented a full-windshield holographic display that projects vital information while minimizing driver distractions.
Omnivision and Philips made headlines with their in-cabin monitoring system, which tracks vital signs to increase passenger comfort by adjusting lighting and climate and suggesting breaks or route changes. Continental unveiled a biometric sensing display that discreetly monitors vital signs using a hidden camera and laser projector behind an organic light-emitting diode screen.
Volkswagen is enhancing driver-vehicle connectivity with its upgraded Car-Net system, providing real-time hazard alerts via the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud to facilitate quicker, safer decision-making on the road. Continuing the safety narrative, Bosch, in partnership with SiriusXM, introduced a wrong-way driver alert system to address the alarming rise in fatality rates.
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) again took center stage. Honda's upcoming 0 Series EVs will use the AISMO operating system for tailored software updates. Toyota is enhancing its software strategy by incorporating Nvidia's Drive AGX Orin supercomputer and DriveOS. On the supply side, QNX (a division of BlackBerry), Vector and TTTech Auto are partnering to create a streamlined vehicle software platform.
Toyota also highlighted its Woven City project, a futuristic town near Mount Fuji, which will feature autonomous vehicles, smart homes and a collaborative environment for innovators. The town aims to accommodate 2,000 residents, referred to as "Weavers."
In other news, the Pivotal Helix flying vehicle garnered attention at a pre-CES media event. With eight rotors and no pilot's license required, the vehicle targets emergency services and is set to ship this year. While flying cars captivate the imagination, it is the sober fusion of AI and electrification that promises a longer-term, transformative impact on the automotive landscape.
Brian Rhodes, director, S&P Global Mobility, offered his take on CES 2025, "Away from the usual CES razzmatazz we saw a number of trends emerge that will continue to shape the future of mobility. This year's CES was a testament to the industry's shift towards practical, executable solutions while keeping an eye on the future. AI was omnipresent, from practical applications to those where use cases are perplexing. SDVs took center stage, with the ecosystem rallying around them. The focus was on execution, with futuristic concepts taking a backseat for now. Autonomous vehicles made a strong impression, moving from mere hype to near-term reality."
The absence of several US and European automakers also created an opportunity for Chinese brands such as Zeekr, Wey and Xpeng to shine. The event showcased mainland China's tech prowess, highlighting rapid innovation and a flair for flashy features that appeal to tech-savvy first-time buyers, while leaving traditional vehicle development cycles in the rearview mirror.
S&P Global Mobility provides insight into OEM and supplier technology strategies across the full spectrum of autonomous, automated, and assisted features—including new Level 2+ and L4 Mobility-as-a-Service use cases.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.