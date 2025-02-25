As competition for AI-powered vehicles intensifies, industry leaders seek solutions to rising costs and supply chain challenges. Notably, Samsung and Harman flaunted AI vehicle technologies, including Home AI for EV charging management.

However, it was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who captured the most media attention on Day 1. Huang announced the Cosmos AI model for robotics, calling it "the ChatGPT moment for robotics," alongside the Thor chip, designed for Level 4 autonomous driving.

Honda and Sony Honda Mobility unveiled the Afeela 1, featuring an interactive AI voice agent and ambitious plans for 100,000 EV charging stations by 2030. BMW is waving goodbye to buttons as it introduced a customizable Panoramic iDrive system with voice controls for a more personalized driving experience.

Garmin showcased a domain controller that integrates multiple systems into a single module, managing six displays for safety and entertainment, including child detection and driver monitoring. Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis presented a full-windshield holographic display that projects vital information while minimizing driver distractions.

Omnivision and Philips made headlines with their in-cabin monitoring system, which tracks vital signs to increase passenger comfort by adjusting lighting and climate and suggesting breaks or route changes. Continental unveiled a biometric sensing display that discreetly monitors vital signs using a hidden camera and laser projector behind an organic light-emitting diode screen.

Volkswagen is enhancing driver-vehicle connectivity with its upgraded Car-Net system, providing real-time hazard alerts via the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud to facilitate quicker, safer decision-making on the road. Continuing the safety narrative, Bosch, in partnership with SiriusXM, introduced a wrong-way driver alert system to address the alarming rise in fatality rates.

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) again took center stage. Honda's upcoming 0 Series EVs will use the AISMO operating system for tailored software updates. Toyota is enhancing its software strategy by incorporating Nvidia's Drive AGX Orin supercomputer and DriveOS. On the supply side, QNX (a division of BlackBerry), Vector and TTTech Auto are partnering to create a streamlined vehicle software platform.