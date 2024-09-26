Even as the market shifts in the buyers' favor, vehicle prices remain a hurdle for potential shoppers. The average MSRP in retail advertised inventory reached over $51,900 as of August 2024. This, combined with high interest rates, has made affordability a big concern for buyers. Even following the Fed's September announcement to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, borrowing costs remain considerably higher than pre-pandemic and are still a critical headwind facing prospective buyers in the market.

With buyers feeling the pinch, captive lenders will need to think about how they can help make car purchases more affordable. Offering flexible loan terms, competitive interest rates, and utilizing leasing programs could help ease some of the financial stress for consumers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers and their lending arms faced unprecedented challenges. They reduced leasing options and incentives due to severe inventory shortages and heightened consumer demand, which resulted in historically low leasing rates.

As the market begins to stabilize, OEMs now find themselves contending with record-low returns from lease customers due to that multi-year leasing decline. In response, they are being forced to implement targeted incentives to sustain market share and stimulate sales.

On top of making up for the lack of returning lease customers, automakers must also prioritize their electric vehicle (EV) sales. However, the lack of robust infrastructure and consumer education around EVs has made it costly for manufacturers to promote these vehicles effectively. In turn, OEMs have had to allocate a greater share of their incentive spending for EVs rather than ICE vehicles, creating more selling pressures on the ICE vehicles.

OEMs striving to balance these portfolios will face the challenge of managing incentives across different vehicle types.

Additionally, the complexity surrounding government rebates for EVs — stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and various state initiatives — has created a convoluted landscape for OEMs, lenders, dealers, and consumers alike. The intricate nature of these incentives complicates the purchasing process, making it difficult for consumers to navigate available options. This complexity can lead to confusion and frustration, ultimately impacting consumer decision-making and sales outcomes.

For captive lenders, this means understanding the changing incentives landscape is crucial. Keeping up with the latest rebate programs and incentives can help in tailoring financing options that match current market conditions. Also, providing clear information to customers about these incentives can help simplify their decision-making process.