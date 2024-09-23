As the automotive market evolves, a hybrid approach may emerge as the optimal solution. Established brands will need to adapt their extensive networks to enhance customer experience while new entrants will focus on scaling their operations.

The challenge lies in finding a balance between physical and digital networks. While traditional dealerships are unlikely to disappear, their roles will evolve, requiring a blend of innovative retail strategies and established practices.

In conclusion, the automotive retail landscape is on the brink of significant transformation. As companies navigate these changes, the focus must remain on meeting consumer needs while balancing the benefits of both traditional and modern retail models. The future promises a more integrated approach that leverages the strengths of all players in the market.

Listen to Tanja's full analysis on evolving automotive retail trends by accessing a replay of our July 24 webinar, "Impact of Chinese Imports on Western Markets and Retail Networks."