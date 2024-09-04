You may be enjoying your connected vehicle features, but are you fully aware of what data you're sharing and how it's being used? Not all customers are, which is why US policymakers plan to bolster regulation in this area.

As the mobility industry scrambles to monetize connected vehicle data opportunities, mainly driven by the expansion of software-as-a-service and mobility-as-a-service business models, customer data privacy and protection are being put on the line. Automakers are increasingly accused of resorting to deceptive or unethical workarounds to obtain vehicle data and of ignoring consumers' best interests.

In July, two US senators asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate automakers for sharing customer data, saying they did so without explicit permission in an "outrageous manipulation" of consumers and a "flagrant abuse" of privacy. The senators said that General Motors, Honda and Hyundai may have unlawfully shared consumer data with data broker Verisk by either obscuring customer participation in data sharing or obtaining consent by misleading means. Verisk then allegedly sold reports on driver behavior to insurance companies, which raised premiums accordingly.

More recently, Texas' attorney general sued General Motors, alleging it illegally collected and sold drivers' data without their consent or knowledge to insurance companies. In car models from 2015 and later, the automaker allegedly used technology to "collect, record, analyze, and transmit highly detailed driving data."