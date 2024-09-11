S&P Global Offerings
11 September 2024
EU's automotive revolution: Electric vehicles set to dominate as strict CO2 regulations reshape market.
The European Union (EU) passenger car market is on the brink of a major transformation, driven by the electrification of vehicles and tightening CO2 emissions regulations.
Our recent whitepaper highlights key trends that will shape the future of the European auto industry.
For more insights, access the full whitepaper.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.