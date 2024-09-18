To try and address this issue NHTSA has set stringent requirements for AEB systems (encapsulated in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 127 for those with time on their hands) that will come into effect from Sept. 1, 2029.

The problem here is that FMVSS No. 127 is so far out in front of AEB boundaries established in other countries that the AAI considers it unworkable. For example, Europe's regulations for AEB under the General Safety Regulation set speeds between 12.4mph and 37.3mph for AEB operation, while NHTSA wants AEB to be capable at speeds of up to 60mph.

Automakers, in the main, like to be able to act with regulations that are as homogeneous as possible. Regulations that are broadly the same enhance speed to market and reduce development costs. The AAI went even further in June in a letter to NHTSA stating that the AEB mandate is "practically impossible with the current technology". The AAI maintained that although automakers worked with the NHTSA and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to develop AEB systems, the new standards significantly deviate from the initial agreement on the expected capabilities of the technology (worth recalling here AEB's genesis as Volvo City Safety). The letter highlighted several technical challenges regarding the implementation of the AEB mandate.