Quarter 2 has proven to be a pivotal period for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) registrations in Canada, marking an all-time high in volume. New ZEV registrations in this period surged, pushing the overall market share to 13.4%, up from 12.5% in Quarter 1 — an increase of .9 percentage points. This is due to an impressive 36.9% quarter-over-quarter volume increase.