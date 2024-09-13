S&P Global Offerings
13 September 2024
Canadian EV sales surge: Zero-emission vehicles hit record 13.4% market share in Q2. Discover what's driving this remarkable growth in Canada's electric vehicle market.
Quarter 2 has proven to be a pivotal period for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) registrations in Canada, marking an all-time high in volume. New ZEV registrations in this period surged, pushing the overall market share to 13.4%, up from 12.5% in Quarter 1 — an increase of .9 percentage points. This is due to an impressive 36.9% quarter-over-quarter volume increase.
Download the full Canadian EV Insights report and sign up to receive future installments.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.