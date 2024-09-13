In August, the Canadian government announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on battery-electric vehicle (BEV) imports from mainland China, as well as a 25% import tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum. The tariffs are set to be implemented in October 2024.

The Canadian government sees several products as "critical to Canada's future prosperity, including batteries and battery parts, semiconductors, solar products, and critical minerals," according to a government statement. Along with imposing the tariff, Canada will revise its zero-emission incentive programs for BEVs and limit eligibility to vehicles produced in countries with which Canada has free-trade agreements. Today, those vehicles could be eligible. Products from mainland China are already subject to a Most-Favored-Nation 6.1% tariff, so the new BEV import duty will actually be 106.1%. The tariff on steel and aluminum imports from China will have a lower impact on the auto industry than the BEV tariff.

A government statement on the tariff said: "Canadian auto workers and the auto sector currently face unfair competition from Chinese producers, who benefit from unfair, non-market policies and practices. China's intentional, state-directed policy of overcapacity and lack of rigorous labor and environmental standards threaten workers and businesses in the EV industry around the world and undermine Canada's long term economic prosperity. Recent consultations with stakeholders have confirmed that exceptional measures are required to address this extraordinary threat."

Data reported by Bloomberg from national statistical agency Statistics Canada indicates that the value of imported mainland Chinese electric vehicles increased to C$2.2 billion in 2023, from less than C$100 million in 2022. Most of the increase was the result of US EV manufacturer Tesla's exports of the Model Y from its plant in Shanghai, China, to Canada.

With no indication Tesla would receive an exemption, Tesla may choose to supply Canada from its US or German production plants. In July, reports surfaced that Chinese automaker BYD wants to discuss its plans to enter the Canadian market with the country's lawmakers and officials.