While there is a push from the Indian government to expand the network of EV chargers, charging industry stakeholders face several challenges that could prevent strong growth.

One of the main challenges is the availability of real estate. According to Harish Mehta, CEO of Jio BP, an EV charging services company, it is very hard for charging point operators (CPOs) to acquire good locations in cities to set up stations where drivers can charge their cars. Jio BP has one of the largest charging networks in India, boasting over 5,000 charging points. Nearly 40% of the network comprises DC fast chargers with more than 60 kW power output.

Another challenge is the initial cost of setting up a charging station, which can be prohibitively high in India's tier 1 cities. Installation and grid upgrade costs can sometimes outstrip hardware costs. According to industry sources, these peripheral costs can reach INR 500,000 (about USD 6,000) to INR 700,000 (about USD 8,335) for a 60-kW DC charger.

The high cost of DC chargers and electricity is also cited as an impediment to expanding India's charging network. According to Servotech, an EV charging solution provider, for chargers with a capacity between 15 kW and 360 kW, the cost can range from INR 300,000 (about USD 3,575) to INR 3 million (about USD 35,700).

Except for a few big players, such as the Tata and Jio groups, the majority of Indian CPOs are startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises. For these companies, charging stations are a long-term play as, with the utilization rate of EV chargers as low as just 5% currently, there is little prospect of an immediate return on the investment.

CPOs have also reported the issue of voltage spikes, especially in remote areas. Overvoltage is causing several chargers on highways to be nonfunctional, further reducing the utilization rate.