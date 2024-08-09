Over the last 18 months, there has been a significant shift in automotive consumer trends toward leasing for electric vehicles in the United States — driven both by market dynamics and federal legislation.

Looking first at industry dynamics, vehicle inventories have grown as the pandemic and microchip shortage have receded. These changes have also shifted the market from a seller's market to a buyer's market. As buyers have gained more leverage, downward pressure on pricing has intensified.

One major tool used to lower prices, particularly for luxury vehicles, is leasing. We have seen a growing percentage of leased new vehicles since the second half of 2022, as shown in Figure 1. From its low point of 17.1% in Q3 2022, lease mix has climbed more than 8 percentage points to 25.6% this past April and May. Note that most of leasing gains have come at the expense of loans, while cash mix has remained relatively stable since the end of 2022.