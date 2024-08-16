Over the past eight months, the rate of EV new registration growth in the US has plateaued and even pulled back month over month — leading to stories about a slowdown in EV adoption.

But this trend must be viewed in the broader context of how new EVs are transforming the makeup of vehicles in use today.

As of January 1, 2024, there were over 286 million passenger cars and light trucks in the United States. At that time, alternative fuel vehicles (EVs and hybrids) accounted for nearly 12.5 million vehicles in use. This number has been consistently on the rise and has doubled since the start of 2020.

In our mid-year review of vehicles on the road on July 1, the overall number had grown by 1.8 million units, to nearly 288 million. Almost 1.6 million (89%) of that growth came from EV and hybrid vehicles!