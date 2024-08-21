The new cars rolling out of assembly lines today have more telematics features than five years ago. This is because automakers globally seek to generate new and recurring revenue streams by offering subscription-based connected services in a range of vehicles across all segments. The integration of telematics is becoming a standard feature in many new vehicles, reflecting its growing importance.

For automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the efficacy of these services will be one of the key constituents of building and maintaining brand perception and loyalty. According to S&P Global Mobility's 2024 Connected Car Consumer Survey, over 80% of the respondents said they are either "very likely" or "likely" to recommend their connected services brands.

This vast potential of data monetization solutions throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle is driving OEMs to expand their telematics offerings. Some are deploying global platforms while others are pursuing regional strategies. This year General Motors made some popular features—such as automatic crash response and remote vehicle commands—of OnStar, a subscription-based service, standard on all its US models, starting with the 2025 model year.

The expansion of connected services has had a positive impact on the vehicle telematics hardware and software industry. This year suppliers such as Harman, Qualcomm, Marelli, Ambarella and Octo Telematics have unveiled new solutions for in-vehicle telematics applications. Also, new patents have been granted to companies such as Calamp Corp and Zonar Systems in areas such as crash determination, driver scoring and remote vehicle diagnosis.

What will also contribute to growth of vehicle telematics is increasing focus of governments in various countries on deployment of technologies that enable road safety. The United States took a big step in this direction last week by releasing a national deployment plan for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies. Commenting on the plan, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, "The Department recognizes the potential safety benefits of V2X, and this plan will move us closer to nationwide adoption of this technology."