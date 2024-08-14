In July, Renault announced the battery strategy for its EV business, Ampere. The company signed deals with LGES and CATL to build an LFP battery value chain in Europe. Ampere's plan entails integrating LFP technology in parent Renault's existing battery strategy, which was heavily reliant on using the nickel cobalt manganese or NCM chemistry.

LGES and CATL are assigned to provide Ampere with the LFP batteries that will power several EV models from the Renault and Alpine brands until 2030. CATL will supply LFP batteries to Ampere from its Hungary-based plant and LGES will supply NCM and LFP batteries from its Poland-based facility. The first Renault models with LFP technology are scheduled to launch in early 2026.

LGES signed a five-year contract with Renault to supply LFP batteries to Ampere from late 2025 through 2030, with a total capacity of approximately 39 GWh to power about 590,000 BEVs. The deal is LGES' first large-scale supply deal for LFP batteries and could indicate that South Korean battery companies are a suitable alternative to their Chinese counterparts for LFP batteries.

LGES claims that it will offer a competitive price for its LFP batteries. According to the company, the price advantage in LFP will also come from implementing the cell-to-pack strategy in the manufacturing process. Although CATL and BYD offer LFP batteries in cell-to-pack design, LGES claims to be the first to apply the technology to pouch-type batteries. Renault said the integration of LFP and cell-to-pack technologies will enable Ampere to reduce the cost of batteries by about 20% in its vehicles starting in 2026.