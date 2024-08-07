Over-the-air (OTA) software updates can improve an electric vehicle's (EV) features and functionalities, but buggy software rollout can have unintended consequences, including malfunction in critical vehicle systems; sometimes it could be life-threatening. The negative sentiment surrounding software issues can also dampen consumer enthusiasm for new electric vehicles' reliability and safety. This is why software development and management are occupying centre stage in automakers' plans.

Multiple original equipment manufacturers have delayed launch of new EVs due to issues related to software development. Volvo is one of the latest to announce such issues. In June, the automaker recalled the EX30 electric small sport utility vehicles (SUVs) owing to a software issue. The software update led to a multitude of problems, including blacked-out infotainment screens and emergency braking system randomly activating.

Subsequently in June 2024, Volvo informed customers that the EX90, currently facing delays, may be delivered without up to 10 key features. This includes four safety and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features. Volvo said these features will be added later via an update.

Getting its software right will be critical for Volvo to maintain the demand for its EVs. In January-July 2024, Volvo Cars reported a 62% year-on-year increase in sales of fully electric vehicles to 104,890 units.

The software challenges largely originated from the adoption of a central computing system that Volvo lacked prior experience in developing. This system, heavily reliant on Nvidia processors, was intended to transform the vehicle into a high-tech computer on wheels, comparable to Tesla's offerings. However, the decision to use a central computing system led to significant debugging challenges, particularly as Volvo's engineering team was not initially equipped with the necessary expertise.