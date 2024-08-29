S&P Global Mobility's electric/electronics and semiconductor team has warned of the persistent structural deficit in chip fabrication capacity for mature nodes. In 2023, the semiconductor industry faced a potential overcapacity, largely due to reduced demand from sectors such as mobile phones and consumer electronics. However, there is a significant likelihood that supply constraints could resurface if global chip demand in these sectors rebounds. This scenario underscores the ongoing vulnerability in the supply chain for mature process nodes.

The global semiconductor industry continues to grapple with a deficit in chip fabrication capacity, particularly for mature process nodes ranging from 90 nm to 180 nm. This shortage was somewhat obscured during 2022 and 2023 due to a slowdown in demand. However, the risk of constraints on automotive chip supply is expected to resurface by 2025. Several factors contribute to this looming challenge.

Firstly, automotive chip inventory levels are projected to be low by the end of 2024. This coincides with a surge in new battery-electric vehicle launches in Europe in 2025, driven by stringent new emission legislation. Additionally, demand from other industries is rebounding, as evidenced by recent market data. This resurgence in demand could exacerbate the supply constraints for automotive chips

Analog chips could become one of the bottlenecks for light-vehicle production. Analog chips typically use mature chip processes of 90 nm to 300 nm. There are technical and commercial reasons why these will continue to be produced at mature process nodes and not at leading-edge process nodes. The demand for analog chips is increasing for mobile phones and, considering the growth in vehicle segments and propulsion mix, the average number of analog chips per car is expected to increase 23% in 2026 compared with 2022.

Moreover, some car chip manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers are exerting significant pressure on chip vendors to reduce prices, with some even advocating for a return to pre-COVID-19 pricing levels. This price pressure could further complicate the supply landscape. If other industries, which often offer better margins, ramp up their orders, automotive clients may once again find themselves at the back of the queue, reminiscent of the situation in 2020.