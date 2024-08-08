Volkswagen's revenue improved despite declining sales — but non-operating factors had an impact on operating results. VW says that adjusting for those factors, operating margin improved from first quarter to second quarter.

Within VW Group results, Audi saw a decline in operating margin, as sales fell on supply constraints. Porsche's operating revenue and margin fell on costs for model ramp-up. Both Audi and Porsche are introducing new products which affect costs today but leave them better positioned for the future.

VW Group Core brands also saw operating margin fall, though the company noted restructuring efforts as the cause rather than market conditions. For VW Group, there seems to be less turmoil on the balance sheet related to the BEV transition or the difficult market in mainland China.

While Ford saw increased sales and revenue in the first half of the year, its operating income took a significant hit. Ford is struggling to see the level of traction it wanted for the Ford F-150 Lighting and Mustang Mach-E BEV products, and in 2024, Ford's story is about the "freedom of choice" the company can offer in propulsion solutions.

The company is expecting to see a US $5 billion loss from its Model e electric vehicle division in 2024. However, the main reason for the division's decline in first-half 2024 performance was unexpectedly high warranty costs in the second quarter, along with higher costs for new-product materials and manufacturing.

Ford no longer reports financial results geographically but says that it is profitable in mainland China and all of its international regions.