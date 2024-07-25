S&P Global Mobility projects US sales volume for new auto sales in July 2024 will reach 1.32 million units, up approximately 1% year over year. This volume would translate to an estimated sales pace of 16.4 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), which would be the highest monthly mark for this metric since May 2021.

"As a result of delayed transactions from the June auto dealer cyberattacks, even with one less selling day than June 2024, auto sales volume in July is expected to essentially match the month-prior result," said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility.

"When averaged together, the two-month SAAR level of June and July would be very similar to the respective readings of April (15.8M) and May (15.9M), which were progressing mildly as rising inventory and incentive levels continue to help alleviate some new vehicle affordability pinch points," he added. "Mixed signals regarding the outlook for the second half of the year remain entrenched though, as new vehicle affordability concerns remain prevalent, and inventories are not expected to advance as strongly as they have done over the past 12 months."

On the supply side of the equation, with pockets of automakers reaching inventory saturation points given the current pace of sales, there are expected to be some interesting dynamics in the short-term production outlook. "Some automakers are struggling to balance their sales, production, inventory and incentive targets as the market returns to more normal dynamics than what occurred from 2020-2023," said Joe Langley, associate director at S&P Global Mobility. "Our North American light vehicle production outlook for the remainder of this year has been scaled back as automakers attempt to manage these factors."

According to Matt Trommer, associate director, S&P Global Mobility, "Analysis of June retail advertised inventory data in the US finds that inventory continues to rise. Available retail advertised inventory at the end of June continued to grow, up 1.8% compared to May and 57% over last June."