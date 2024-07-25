Since the second half of last year, the electric vehicle segment is facing strong headwinds, much to the surprise of many, as EVs have been witnessing a strong demand in the last few years in several markets around the world. The ambitious zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales targets by both governments and automakers painted a rosy picture about the EV industry and how quickly it is expected to evolve.

As the novelty of EVs fades, the last several months have brought forth the realization that there are still fundamental issues that persist and need to be addressed for EVs to be a widely accepted solution. Some of these issues are the lack of EV charging infrastructure, long charging times and the high initial cost of EV acquisition. Most of these challenges are not short-term and will require years, if not decades to be fully solved.

What all the noise around EVs has led to is a massive investment from many stakeholders in the EV ecosystem, right from material sourcing to setting up significant manufacturing capacity for batteries. The faster-than-realized uptake of EVs was expected to propel the demand for EV batteries which necessitated a capacity expansion to be able to able to meet the demand.

However, with the EV slowdown, the industry is now looking at a case of oversupply, underutilization of the capacity and lower return on investments.