There are three main components of an EV battery: cell, module and pack. Automakers can have distinct levels of control for the value chain of these components. S&P Global Mobility categorizes OEMs' battery sourcing strategy under four types: value chain integration, partnerships, system integration and outsourcing.

S&P Global Mobility forecasts that sourcing under value chain integration, where the cell, module and pack are manufactured in-house, will increase from 16.7% in 2022 to nearly 21% in 2030. During the same period, outsourcing is expected to fall from about 21% to less than 11%.

OEMs are increasingly looking to balance the risk against the investment required to have a highly vertically integrated battery supply chain. That is the reason behind a lot of partnerships between OEMs and suppliers. This trend will gain more momentum through the end of this decade. Sourcing through partnerships is expected to increase from 7% in 2022 to 26% in 2030.

System integration, where OEMs manage the supply of one or two components and source the other components from a third party, is currently the most popular strategy among OEMs with nearly 54% of batteries (in gigawatt-hours) sourced in this category. Its share is expected to fall to about 42% in 2030.