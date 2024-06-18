April results at the brand level further illustrate the negative market impact of Tesla. The overall EV market climbed 12% year-over-year in April, but if Tesla is removed, EV deliveries jumped an impressive 75%. Eighteen brands enjoyed year-over-year increases in April, while only nine experienced declines. Four additional brands had EV registrations this past April but none a year ago.

Among the 18 brands with year-over-year gains, EV deliveries doubled (at least) for eight of them in April, and registration volumes for three of them surpassed 6,000 units, including Ford (6,409), Hyundai (6,049) and Toyota (4,509).

Predictably, Tesla's share of the US market declined in each of the three most recent months (versus a year ago), never exceeding 5% during this time period while exceeding that threshold in two of the three corresponding months a year ago.