ICE powertrain remains relevant despite electrification. Automotive OEMs will innovate hybrid powertrain systems and legacy engine architectures to meet the demand for compliant and capable vehicles.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) has been the heart of America's auto industry for more than a century. Today, industry stakeholders are pushing to phase out ICE vehicles in favor of more environmentally friendly battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

However, North America's road to electrification is not monolithic. While BEVs are natural frontrunners, hybrids — full, mild, and plug-ins — all play an essential role in bridging the gap between conventional ICE powertrain and fully electric vehicles.

During this transition automotive OEMs in North America will explore powertrain technologies, engine platforms, transmission designs, and other opportunities. What strategies can original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) adopt to balance investments across vehicle portfolios when navigating regulatory policies and electric vehicle incentives?