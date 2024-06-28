Canada's overall vehicle market is notably smaller than the US market, but broader application of the Canadian national zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) rebates—as well as Canada's decision to work toward a ban on ICE vehicles by 2035—are helping support faster adoption. Canadian provinces Quebec and British Columbia both offer incentives on top of the national government program and those provinces see above-industry BEV penetration rates.

Canada's national Incentive for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) sees some EVs eligible for up to CA$5,000 rebate at point of sale for a purchase or a lease of more than 12 months (though the amount is prorated and based on the lease term). As with the US, the list of vehicles which are eligible changes. Canada's national program has electric range requirements (which impacts PHEV eligibility) as well as vehicle price restrictions.

Quebec's program is more transparent and has fewer restrictions; instead of calling it a rebate, it is called a financial assistance program. In 2024, up to CA$7,000 can be applied to purchase or lease of a BEV or CA$5,000 for a PHEV. It has no income restrictions but does have pricing restrictions and is being phased out.

Among the reasons Quebec has been aggressive on the BEV front is that the province gets a substantial amount of its electricity from hydropower and can support BEVs with renewable energy. In Quebec, assistance drops in 2025 and 2026, and in 2027 is phased out completely. In British Columbia rebates depend on the buyer's income as well as vehicle price and type, with up to CA$4,000 for BEV or extended-range EV and up to CA$2,000 for PHEVs. The province of Ontario, however, has resisted offering any incentive; residents there can only access the national plan.

Canada's national program and a national policy more consistently supportive of BEVs contribute to BEV and PHEV adoption. However, the provincial-level incentives seem to drive regional adoption, with Quebec consistently accounting for most EV registrations in Canada. Through April 2024, Quebec registrations accounted for 50.6% of Canadian BEV registrations; British Columbia counted for 20.6% and Ontario captured 22.5%.

Quebec and British Columbia account for more BEV registrations than their natural registration distribution across the country. In overall vehicle registrations, Ontario accounts for about 39% of vehicle registrations, followed by Quebec at about 24%, Alberta at 12%, and British Columbia, which is narrowly behind Alberta at 11.6%. If BEV adoption in Canada mirrored overall vehicle registrations, Ontario would also lead BEV registrations and be substantially ahead of Quebec and British Columbia.

Instead, Quebec has held a leading position, followed by Ontario and British Columbia. There is also evidence of some change here as well, with Quebec's share of Canadian EV registrations taking a significant jump the first four months of 2024.