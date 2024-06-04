Age-based buying is no longer an efficient way to drive revenue and grow auto sales.

The media and automotive industries have long had a mutually beneficial relationship. The Fall TV season was built to align with new vehicles coming to market each year. This season gave automotive marketers large swaths of the prized 25- to 54-year-old consumer base to reach and generate awareness for new vehicle launches. The advertising dollars spent in turn funded TV content creation through massive upfront media investments for ads and product integrations.

Both of these industries are now undergoing massive transformation and upheaval in response to technology, consumer behavior and new competitors. Look at this timeline from two disruptors — Netflix and Tesla — that are now marketplace leaders: