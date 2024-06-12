Thailand is not just attracting honeymooners from across the globe. Through its policies, the Thai government is attracting billions of dollars in foreign investments to propel the country into a regional hub for the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The policies seem to be working as there have been many announcements over the past one year by original equipment manufacturers, especially from mainland China, and battery suppliers for setting up of new plants in Thailand.

In March, Neta Auto commenced mass production of EVs at its first Thai factory, which has an annual production capacity of 20,000 vehicles. In February, GAC Aion started construction of an EV factory in Thailand that will have capacity for producing 50,000 units per year. The plant will be built in two phases; the first phase is scheduled for completion in July 2024. In January, Great Wall Motor started mass production of GWM Ora 03 in Thailand.

This marked the first time the Chinese OEM mass-produced an EV outside of China. Additionally, Changan Automobile is building an EV factory in the country that is expected to begin operations in 2025 with an initial capacity of 100,000 units per year. Automakers such as BYD and SAIC are also ramping up production capacity for EVs in Thailand.

Besides having the potential for becoming an EV production and export hub in the future, the rising sales of Chinese vehicle brands in Thailand seems to be a major factor behind the investments. According to a report by Thailand Business News, models from mainland Chinese automakers accounted for nearly 80% of the EV market in 2023.