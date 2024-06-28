The rise of domestic suppliers in mainland China facilitating development and integration of cost-effective lidar solutions will continue to accelerate the technology's adoption in a wide range of vehicles from mainland Chinese OEMs. This trend will ensure Chinese suppliers will maintain a strong position in the global lidar market even 10 years from now.

And what about the lidar companies that went public via SPACs? Their time to shine is coming. The likes of Luminar, Innoviz and Velodyne are expected to gain market share as we move through the decade and as North American and European markets follow the >L2+ lead of mainland China, driven by evolving regulatory environment and rising consumer demand.

Luminar, which has partnerships with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz, and Innoviz, which is collaborating with BMW and Volkswagen, expect new rules in the United States mandating higher-speed automatic emergency braking (AEB) on all passenger cars to create demand for long-range lidars. Luminar also has Tesla in its customer list. The US automaker was Luminar's largest lidar customer in the first quarter, but it's not clear if the companies have yet entered any long-term agreement. All in all, these companies are making progress, but are not expected to dethrone the Chinese suppliers anytime soon.