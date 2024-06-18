Quarter-over-Quarter Volume and Share Changes: From the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, the volume of ZEV registrations decreased 9.3%. Correspondingly, the market adoption rate of ZEVs also saw a slight decrease from 13.2% in Q4 2023 to 12.5% in Q1 2024.



Get more key insights on the Canada electirc vehicle industry by signing up for our email newsletter.