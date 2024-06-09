Global survey focused on consumer trust, desirability and willingness to spend.

The automotive industry is at a pivotal juncture. Advancements in technology—particularly Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving—are reshaping consumer preferences and driving purchasing decisions. As OEMs navigate the future of mobility, these shifts are becoming central to strategy and market positioning.

Some examples of how this technology has evolved: Major automakers are investing in ADAS technologies for enhanced safety and full autonomy. Chassis and suspension systems are also changing to accommodate ADAS, automation and electrification. The integration of ADAS and 5G is further driving vehicle connectivity innovation and increasing cybersecurity demand. Automotive interiors are adopting driver monitoring systems (DMS) and occupant monitoring systems (OMS) owing to regulations and automation.

S&P Global Mobility surveyed 8,000 consumers across eight countries in 2024, shedding light on the evolving landscape of consumer expectations and behaviors in the era of autonomous driving. The survey highlights the growing interest and reliance on ADAS features among consumers globally.

The survey provides critical automotive insights that highlight the growing interest and reliance on ADAS features among consumers globally.