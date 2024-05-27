Decarbonization in the mobility sector is now a matter of necessity. As wildfires, heatwaves, water stress, and hurricanes become more frequent, they cause ecological and social disruptions and expose companies' assets to physical risk. The transportation sector accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions and is receiving a solid push from government action and regulatory frameworks to pivot toward sustainability in the automotive industry.

Global initiatives such as the Paris Agreement 2015, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050, have set a clear precedent. Fifteen countries have already signed net-zero regulations into law, while another 50 countries have pledged to carbon-neutral targets. The financial sector displays similar commitments with central banks, ESG automotive frameworks, and stock exchanges integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their reporting and operating requirements.