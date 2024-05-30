As vehicles are retained longer, the aging fleet is expected to provide additional vehicles to the aftermarket for repairs and maintenance. The 6-to-14-year-old cohort is expected to be 12% higher in 2028 compared to 2020, according to S&P Global Mobility estimates. These vehicles may be on their second or third owner and are likely to already be a prime aftermarket customer. Vehicles older than 15 years are seen growing at a similar pace over the same timeframe.

"With average age growth, more vehicles are entering the prime range for aftermarket service, typically from 6-to-14 years of age," said Todd Campau, aftermarket practice lead at S&P Global Mobility. "With more than 110 million vehicles in that sweet spot — reflecting nearly 38% of the fleet on the road — we expect continued growth in the volume of vehicles in that age range to rise to an estimated 40% through 2028."

Meanwhile, the aftersales business, which typically depends on the 0-to-3-year-old vehicles, is seeing a decline in addressable car parc. From accounting for close to 17% of the on-road fleet in 2020, the vehicles in the younger age category declined to nearly 15% of the fleet as of January 2024. Notwithstanding a slight revival in the near term, volumes in this cohort will continue to remain lower than the pre-pandemic levels (47 million in 2028 vs nearly 50 million in 2019).

The aftersales segment witnessed a slight decline in the volume of repair orders last year. New-vehicle dealerships in the US wrote 264.3 million repair orders in 2023, down slightly from 265.8 million repair orders written in 2022, according to the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Data full-year report. Meanwhile, total service parts and sales revenue for new vehicle dealerships touched $142.62 billion in 2023, up 3.73% year-on-year, the report added. Even as revenue has climbed consistently since 2020, the pace of growth seems to have moderated with last year's growth being the slowest in three years.