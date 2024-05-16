The eAxle is a compact, integrated assembly that combines the motor, power electronics, and transmission essential to an electric vehicle's (EV) infrastructure. S&P Global Mobility estimates over 122 millionelectric motors will be produced by 2035, with over 70% of them using electric Axle, driven by advancements in power density and efficiency.

In particular, electric motor designers focus on achieving higher specific power, which measures the power output per unit of weight. High specific power gives greater power output in a lighter and smaller motor. This phenomenon translates to improved energy efficiency, more extended range, and better overall system performance for an electrical vehicle.

Power trends show an average increase in specific power by 35% from one generation to another. This EV trend is the result of innovative strategies by suppliers like Bosch, Valeo, and others that either focus on augmenting power while maintaining weight, reducing weight while keeping power constant, or ideally achieving gains in both power and weight simultaneously. It will be incumbent upon manufacturers to understand the trade-offs and choose the eAxle configuration for their specific use case.

System designers have also made progress in improving the electrical motor speed. S&P Global Mobility forecasts that 19% of the Indian market demand by 2035 will be for electrical motors capable of operating at speeds above the 20,000 RPM limit. Original equipment manufacturers prioritize high-performance winding technologies like hairpin winding to achieve more thermally efficient and power-dense motors capable of maintaining these higher speeds.