The openness of international markets, amplified by the acceleration in globalization over the past few decades, is usurped by the creeping return of protectionism. Nothing illustrates this trend better than the ongoing tug of war over electric vehicles (EVs) and their related supply chains. Policymakers in the US and European Union are rattled by the ambitions of mainland Chinese companies to expand exports of low-cost EV and EV parts, forcing them to announce new policies and reconsider import tariffs.

In this regard, the US announced some changes in tariffs this month to thwart imports from mainland China. The new tariffs target imports of EVs, lithium-ion batteries, and critical minerals such as graphite and permanent magnets from mainland China.

According to the official announcement, in 2024, the tariff on EVs imported from mainland China will increase from 25% to 100%, the tariff on lithium-ion EV batteries will increase from 7.5% to 25%, and the tariff on battery parts will increase from 7.5% to 25%. The new tariffs will take effect on Aug. 1, 2024, the US Trade Representative's office said on May 22. The tariff on natural graphite and permanent magnets will be increased from 0% to 25%, but not until 2026.