The new EV policy is also widely seen as the result of months of hard negotiations between the Indian government and Tesla. Notably, the US EV maker has been delaying its India entry for at least five years due to duties that were as high as 100% on imported completely built units (CBUs) with a price tag of $40,000 or more.

However, talks moved forward when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his state visit to the US in June 2023. "He's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing. I am confident that Tesla will be in India," Musk told the media immediately after meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian government also offers incentives under its production linked incentive or PLI scheme to support the local production of batteries. The National Program on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, first launched in May 2021, was allocated a budget of 181 billion rupees (equivalent to about $2.5 billion at May 2021's exchange rate).

"We think the push for localization would draw interest from the domestic as well as global battery makers to invest in cell manufacturing facilities. While domestic cell manufacturers lack the expertise and experience in this domain, they mostly collaborate with overseas companies for technology assistance. The unavailability of key raw materials and the supply chain challenges would be the key reasons for global battery makers to not move ahead with setting up facilities in India just yet. However, with the increasing need for batteries in India to fulfill the localization target, more investments in cell manufacturing are expected," said Deya Das, Senior Research Analyst (Battery), at S&P Global Mobility.